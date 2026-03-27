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Calif. Court Tosses Conviction Over Bad Immigration Advice

By Brandon Lowrey ( March 27, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has vacated an immigrant's jury-trial conviction for assault with attempt to commit rape, finding his lawyers did not tell him about a change in case law that opened the door to an immigration-safe plea that there is a "reasonable possibility" he would have sought instead of trial....

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