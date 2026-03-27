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Johnson Rebukes Senate With Clean DHS Funding Plan

By Courtney Bublé ( March 27, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Friday afternoon he would be putting a clean extension of funding for all operations of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the floor, rebuking the Senate, which passed by voice vote in the early hours of Friday morning a bill to fund most of the department except the immigration components. ...

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