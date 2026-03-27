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House Rebukes Senate With Clean DHS Funding Vote

By Courtney Bublé ( March 27, 2026, 11:46 AM EDT) -- The House voted 213-203 on Friday night on a clean extension of funding for all operations of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, rebuking the Senate, which passed by voice vote in the early hours of Friday morning a bill to fund most of the department except the immigration components. ...

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