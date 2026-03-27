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Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Kevin Penton ( March 27, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Lanier Law Firm, Kiesel Law LLP, Panish Shea Ravipudi LLP, Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP and Beasley Allen Law Firm lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions, after a California state jury in a bellwether trial found Meta and Google liable for harming the mental health of a woman who says she became addicted to their social media platforms as a child....

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