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Trump Issues New DEI Order Aimed At Contractors

By Ganesh Setty ( March 27, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has issued another executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion practices, this time requiring government contractors to agree that they won't engage in "racially discriminatory DEI activities," lest the government potentially declare them ineligible for future contracts....

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