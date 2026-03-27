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Analysis

Why NY's Flagship Climate Law Is On The Rocks

By Gautama Mehta ( March 27, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- In 2019, New York took its most ambitious shot at fighting climate change. Legislators in Albany — emboldened by a new Democratic trifecta and under a heightened sense of urgency to protect the environment in the face of the first Trump administration's retreat from environmental enforcement — passed a measure to ultimately reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85%....

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