Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Panel Affirms Man Was Warned About Self-Rep Risks

By Susan Smiley ( March 27, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate court on Thursday confirmed the sentence and conviction of a Farmington Hills man who doused his ex-girlfriend with gasoline and lit her on fire, dismissing his argument that a lower court did not properly communicate the risks of representing himself....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies