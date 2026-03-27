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Ex-Williams & Connolly Clerk Accused Of Posting Client Info

By Hailey Konnath ( March 27, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A former Williams & Connolly LLP clerk has been posting confidential firm information — including client information and work email exchanges — and he's threatening to "keep leaking" the materials, which he called "a fun read," according to a suit filed in District of Columbia Superior Court....

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