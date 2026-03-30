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5 Firms Advise On $29B Sysco, Jetro Restaurant Depot Deal

By Al Barbarino ( March 30, 2026, 9:30 AM EDT) -- Wholesale restaurant food distributor Sysco said Monday it has agreed to acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot at a total enterprise value of approximately $29.1 billion, in a deal steered by at least five law firms. ...

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