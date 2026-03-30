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Eli Lilly's $2.75B Pact Is Latest In AI Drug Discovery Push

By Al Barbarino ( March 30, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. has agreed to a partnership with artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company Insilico that could be worth up to $2.75 billion, amid an expanding category of collaboration fueled by pharmaceutical giants seeking accelerated paths to new treatments. ...

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