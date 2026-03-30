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FTC's Meador Eyeing Platform Design In Kids' Safety Reviews

By Allison Grande ( March 30, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- While the Federal Trade Commission isn't interested in "telling companies how to run their businesses," the agency will continue to police online hazards facing children and adults, including those that may be caused by the way that websites are designed, and could impose more "extreme" remedies when necessary, Republican Commissioner Mark Meador said Monday....

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