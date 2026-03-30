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NJ Town Says Mall's Sunday Sales Flatly Violate State Law

By Isaac Monterose ( March 30, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey borough of Paramus urged a state court to not toss its suit against the owner of an East Rutherford mall that allegedly violated state laws that ban retailers from selling specific products on Sundays, saying it has standing to sue because the mall owner and the other defendants disobeying the state laws are economically harming the borough....

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