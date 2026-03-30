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Ill. Judge Keeps Coverage Fight Over $20M BIPA Deal Alive

By Celeste Bott ( March 30, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday rejected an insurer's bid for summary judgment in a suit seeking coverage for a $20 million settlement of biometric privacy claims, saying disputes remain over whether it waived an exclusion by failing to raise it in earlier litigation or if the company's change in strategy prejudiced the plaintiffs enough to bar its application....

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