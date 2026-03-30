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Judicial Error Warrants New Murder Trial, Mass. Justices Say

By Elizabeth Daley ( March 30, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court found Monday that a man convicted of murdering one man and trying to kill another should have his convictions vacated because the trial court improperly prevented the jury from hearing statements from the surviving victim....

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