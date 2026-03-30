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Product Liability Q1 Regulatory Roundup

By Emily Field ( March 30, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- In the first three months of 2026, executive orders and other regulatory actions by the Trump administration have taken on products with "Made in America" labeling, called for the increased manufacture of the herbicide ingredient glyphosate, and addressed what e-cigarette flavors could receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval, among others....

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