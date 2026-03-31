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$432M Damages 'Flawed,' NGL Co. Says In Biz Court Trial

By José Luis Martínez ( March 30, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A group of affiliated natural gas liquid entities operating in western Texas challenged damages claims worth over $400 million against them on Monday in Texas Business Court, saying that the method to calculate the damages amount is not up to par with state law....

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