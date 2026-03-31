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Celebs Made 'Desperate Allegations' In Privacy Trial, Mail Says

By Ronan Barnard ( March 31, 2026, 4:33 PM BST) -- The Daily Mail's publisher said at the end of a trial on Tuesday that privacy claims brought by Prince Harry and other public figures should be dismissed, saying they had been forced to make "frankly desperate allegations" because of lack of evidence....

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