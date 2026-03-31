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Harris Beach Grows Immigration Practice With Boston Hires

By Adrian Cruz ( March 31, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC has announced that an immigration attorney with nearly 30 years of experience has joined the firm's Boston office as senior counsel, along with three members of support staff....

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