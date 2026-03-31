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Microsoft Facing UK Biz Software Probe After Cloud Fixes

By Matthew Perlman ( March 31, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Emboldened by changes Microsoft and Amazon agreed to make changes to their cloud services, Britain's competition enforcer on Tuesday said it has now launched an investigation into Microsoft's business software over concerns about its licensing practices and the integration of artificial intelligence....

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