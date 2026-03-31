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Chartwell Law Adds 14 Attorneys With Dallas Trial Firm Tie-Up

By Lynn LaRowe ( March 31, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Insurance defense firm Chartwell Law Offices LLP announced Tuesday that it has combined with the Bassett Firm in Dallas, bringing on the firm's entire 41-member staff, including the firm's founder and 13 other attorneys....

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