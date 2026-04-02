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Georgia Midwifery Laws Violate State Constitution, Suit Says

By Kelcey Caulder ( April 2, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A trio of midwives are challenging Georgia laws that restrict their ability to practice, arguing that the statutes exacerbate an ongoing maternal health crisis and conflict with the Peach State's constitution. ...

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