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NY Appeals Court Tosses Brooklyn Gun Conviction

By Elizabeth Daley ( April 2, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn man convicted of illegally possessing a gun must have his judgment reversed, a New York state appeals court ruled, finding that the officers chasing and searching him had no valid reason to do so and never announced they were police....

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