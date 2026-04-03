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Analysis

Squires Facing Congressional Rebuke? That Sounds Familiar.

By Dani Kass ( April 3, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires ​may look like he's running the agency quite differently from predecessor Kathi Vidal​, with near opposite policies on patent reviews, but a bipartisan group of lawmakers last month gave Squires the same chastising about exceeding the director's authority that it had given Vidal years before....

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