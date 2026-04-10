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Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Andrea Keckley ( April 10, 2026, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Two personal injury firms in Michigan lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions for their work to secure a more than $300 million verdict against a prison health services provider and one of its doctors for refusing to approve a 34-year-old man's surgery while he was detained at a local jail....

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