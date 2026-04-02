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Squires Gives Go-Ahead To 5 Patent Reviews, Denies 8

By Ryan Davis ( April 2, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- In the latest order summarizing his decisions on requests for America Invents Act patent reviews, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has granted five petitions and turned down eight others....

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