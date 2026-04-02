Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Organ Donor Rigging Suit Is Med Mal, Texas Panel Says

By Y. Peter Kang ( April 2, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate court said Thursday that an injunction request accusing a doctor of manipulating the liver transplant list at a Houston hospital can be considered a medical malpractice claim that requires an expert report, but the case can partially proceed without one since certain plaintiffs did not request damages....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies