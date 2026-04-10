Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Trump Order Signals Tougher Benefits Fraud Probes

By Amanda Robinson, Alexander Hastings and Justin Weitz ( April 10, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump issued Executive Order No. 14395 on March 16, establishing a new federal taskforce to strengthen the government's ability to prevent, detect and address fraud in federally funded benefit programs administered through state and local partners....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies