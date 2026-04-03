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NWMLS' Compass Counterclaims Point To Private Listing Ban

By Nate Beck ( April 3, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Northwest Multiple Listing Service hit back at Compass with counterclaims in an antitrust case over a policy to stop brokers from offering properties privately before posting them on the online home listing platform, a practice the group said will be banned in Washington starting in June....

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