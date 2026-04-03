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Ill. Panel Orders New Trial Over Dead Store Owner Testimony

By Parker Quinlan ( April 3, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has ordered a new trial in connection with a shooting inside a Chicago cellphone store, saying prosecutors didn't prove the store owner's death in a separate shooting was meant to prevent him from testifying, rendering the use of his testimony improper....

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