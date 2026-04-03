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AE Industrial Accused Of Insider Trading On AI Co. Stock

By Jessica Corso ( April 3, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm AE Industrial Partners LP has been accused in Delaware Chancery Court of taking advantage of its insider status at artificial intelligence firm Bear.ai Holdings Inc., allegedly shedding $255 million in stock ahead of news that the company wasn't performing as well as projected....

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