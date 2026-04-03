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Ameriprise To Pay $1.4M Over Annuity Supervision Claims

By Sarah Jarvis ( April 3, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Ameriprise Financial Services LLC has agreed to pay nearly $1 million in restitution and a $450,000 fine to end allegations from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that the Minneapolis-based firm failed to properly supervise recommendations of certain variable annuity exchanges....

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