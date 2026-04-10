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Expert Analysis

How Calif. Safety Worker Pension Bill Could Cost Employers

By Michael Youril ( April 10, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- More than a decade after the state passed a major pension overhaul, the California Legislature is now considering whether to roll back some of these measures and increase benefits for police, fire and other employees designated as safety employees under relevant statutory provisions related to public pensions....

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