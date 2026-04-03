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Gulf Reinsurance Plan Doubles To $40B With Added Insurers

By Hope Patti ( April 3, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Six major American insurers will join Chubb in providing $20 billion for the U.S. International Development Finance Corp.'s initiative to restore maritime trade in the Gulf region amid the Iran war, doubling the total amount of available reinsurance to $40 billion, according to an announcement Friday....

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