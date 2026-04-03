Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup

By Sam Reisman ( April 3, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- State lawmakers in Delaware and West Virginia advanced legislation to more tightly regulate kratom products, Missouri and Kentucky legislators considered bills to fund research into the therapeutic uses of the psychedelic ibogaine, and Idaho's Legislature came together to urge voters to reject a medical marijuana legalization proposal that could be on the ballot this November. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....