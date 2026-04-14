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Expert Analysis

7 Mistakes To Avoid When Using Trial Graphics

By Mark Rosman and Dan Bender ( April 14, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Many judges seem to be getting fed up with PowerPoint overkill. At the American Bar Association's Antitrust Spring Meeting in Washington, D.C., in March, several federal district judges expressed candid views about the use of PowerPoint slides at trial.[1]...

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