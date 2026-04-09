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Expert Analysis

Human Authorship Is Still Central To Copyright Eligibility

By Joshua Dalton, Zachary Messick and Megan Kilduff ( April 9, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Last month in Thaler v. Perlmutter, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider the copyrightability of artwork generated purely autonomously by artificial intelligence, leaving in place the human authorship requirement for copyright protection....

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