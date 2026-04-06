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Uber's Safety Program For Women Biased, Male Riders Say

By Gina Kim ( April 6, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Male Uber riders Monday lodged a proposed class action in California state court alleging a safety initiative that prioritizes matching female riders with female drivers discriminates against male riders, even as the Women Preferences program launched nationwide last month....

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