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Firmus Unveils $505M Deal To Fund Australia AI Projects

By Isaac Monterose ( April 7, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Data center builder Firmus is anticipating a $505 million investment from technology investor Coatue and technology company NVIDIA for the funding of its AI projects in Australia, Firmus has announced....

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