Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BREAKING: Jury Awards $39.5M Over Discharged Psych Patient's Victims

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( April 7, 2026, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday hit a healthcare management company and a Pennsylvania hospital with a $39.5 million verdict, finding them liable for the deaths of four people who were murdered by a family member who was discharged from a psychiatric unit that failed to submit paperwork that would have prevented him from purchasing the gun he used to kill them....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies