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Rex Heuermann Pleads Guilty To Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

By Elizabeth Daley and Brandon Lowrey ( April 8, 2026, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Rex Heuermann on Wednesday pled guilty to murdering seven women and admitted to killing an eighth, ending the Gilgo Beach serial killer case months before his trial was set to begin in New York state court and solving a mystery that haunted Long Island for over a decade....

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