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$58M Verdict Against Givaudan Upheld In Toxic Exposure Suit

By Mike Curley ( April 7, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday refused to throw out a $58 million judgment against Givaudan Flavors Corp. in a suit from a worker who alleged that exposure to its chemicals gave him an incurable lung disease, rejecting the company's argument that his experts were wrongly allowed to testify....

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