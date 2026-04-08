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Analysis

Heat Increases On FERC To Tackle Data Centers' Grid Demand

By Keith Goldberg ( April 8, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A complaint from electric utilities demanding that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission override how regional grid operators choose new transmission projects underscores the growing pressure on the agency for changes amid the rise of electricity-hungry data centers and artificial intelligence....

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