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Canada Probe Of Keyera-Plains Deal Seeks Rival's Records

By Keith Goldberg ( April 9, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Canada's competition regulator said it has obtained a court order to get information from a rival of Keyera Corp. to aid its probe of the energy infrastructure giant's proposed $3.72 billion (around CA$5.16 billion) acquisition of Plains All American Pipeline LP's Canadian natural gas liquids business....

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