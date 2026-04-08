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Calif. Student Housing Investor Hits Ch. 11 Ahead Of Auction

By Clara Geoghegan ( April 8, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The owner of Element Student Living, an apartment complex near California State University Sacramento linked to real estate firm Versity Investments, filed for Chapter 11 protections in Delaware with at least $50 million in liabilities two days before a scheduled foreclosure auction....

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