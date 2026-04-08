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VW Beats 'Clean Diesel' NY Shareholder Derivative Suit

By Linda Chiem ( April 8, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A New York state trial court has thrown out a shareholder derivative suit seeking to hold current and former Volkswagen AG supervisory board members and executives in Germany liable for perpetrating the 2015 emissions cheating scandal, saying the dispute doesn't belong in the Empire State....

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