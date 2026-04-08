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Stella Rosa Maker Sues Texas Rival Over 'Rosa 32' Name

By Gina Kim ( April 8, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- San Antonio Winery hit a Houston-based family-owned beverage company with a trademark infringement suit in Texas federal court on Tuesday, contesting its use of "Rosa 32" in connection with its wines, which is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's "Rosa 22" digestif that is part of its famed Stella Rosa collection....

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