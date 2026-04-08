Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Debt Collectors Sue Calif. Over 'Excessive' Licensing Fees

By Jon Hill ( April 8, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- California's financial services regulator has been hit with a proposed class action that seeks to recoup potentially millions of dollars for debt collectors in the state over claims the agency is unlawfully charging inflated fees to license and oversee them....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies