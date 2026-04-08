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Biz Judge Keeps Doc Class Action Against Luxottica, For Now

By José Luis Martínez ( April 8, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas Business Court judge Wednesday kept alive, on procedural grounds, a proposed class action made up of Texas optometrists who say that their office space deals with eye care giant Luxottica of America Inc. didn't follow Texas law....

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