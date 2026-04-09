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Bass Berry, Kirkland Advise On Retail REIT's $1.7B PE Buyout

By Al Barbarino ( April 9, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC is advising Whitestone REIT on its planned $1.7 billion sale to Kirkland & Ellis LLP-advised Ares Management Corp., in a take-private deal announced Thursday by the Houston-based retail real estate investment trust....

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