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FCC's Carr Signals No Slowdown In 'Public Interest' Battles

By Christopher Cole ( April 9, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr signaled Thursday that his effort to make broadcasters fulfill their "public interest" obligations will continue with potential legal actions well into the Trump administration....

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